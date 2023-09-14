The contract renewal discussions are the biggest topic of announcement for all BLACKPINK fans. The South Korean girl band’s contract with their label YG Entertainment ended in August and it has not been revealed if te band will stay with the agency in the future. Moreover, throughout these seven years, the quartet has established itself as one of the leading K-pop groups in the world by breaking various records. Amid the discussions, a new report has claimed that Lisa has rejected not one but two offers to stay with the label.

Lisa, whose real name is Lalisa Manobal, is a Thai rapper who began her musical career alongside her three bandmates in 2016 after a few years’ training. She is the most followed South Korean celebrity on Instagram and enjoys a massive fan following across the globe.

While Lisa also focuses on her individual career, she is the global ambassador of various luxury brands, including CELINE, Bulgari and more. Now, as per a report by Star News, the 26-year-old is negotiating with her agency YG Entertainment to stay with the label. She has already received several offers from many labels across the world worth tens of millions of dollars, owing to her popularity. These offers are also coming from her home country Thailand.

The media outlet further revealed that it is rumoured that Lisa has received two offers from YG Entertainment. The Lalisa crooner has allegedly rejected the first offer and now has also refused to accept the second one worth 50 billion KRW (approx $37.7 million.

It seems that Lisa is not here to settle for less and aim for better pay. On the other hand, her bandmates Jennie, Rose and Jisoo, have also not confirmed if they are staying with the label.

