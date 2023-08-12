While BLACKPINK is busy breaking records and having concerts worldwide with their BORN PINK tour, their contract expiration date with their agency YG Entertainment is coming closer. And every now and then, the members of the K-pop band, Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa and Rose, are often leading the headlines for something or the other.

Jisoo and Lisa are hitting the headlines for their dating rumours; Jennie is getting bashed for reportedly not wanting to renew her contract with YG Entertainment. Apparently, the agency mistreats her. Scroll down to read more about it.

As per KKrushKpop video reports shared on YouTube, there are allegations and concerns about the mistreatment of BLACKPINK Jennie by YG Entertainment. Apparently, the singer’s name has been removed from YG’s official store page, specifically from the ‘collection’ tab from where fans can select and purchase merchandise related to her solo release. Other members’ names were still present on the list.

Now, netizens are trying to figure out why Jennie is facing such behaviour. Some believe that this is happening because Jennie allegedly didn’t renew her contract with YG Entertainment. While others pointed out that it could also be a simple technical error in the system.

Check out the video clip here:

As soon as the video hit the internet, BLINKs and Jennie fans came in support of the singer and commented on the video. One wrote, “People say that jennie is company’s favorite when they removed her name from the store”

Another one penned, “And people are still hating on her for being yg fav seriously like ur gonna still hate her for this they don’t treat their idols with respect YG literally hates all the members.”

“I’m pretty sure Jennie is being mistreated, evidences are everywhere but of course only jensetter’s notice and take action (blinks just don’t care about her, they always turn a blind eye when it comes to her),” one of the comments read.

Another one commented, “I think they removed it in preparation for her new solo album what is this true?”

One of the BLACKPINK fans wrote, “Ms Jen not renew contact…omg what will happen to BlkPink waaaaaa.”

Well, what do you think could be the reason? Let us know.

