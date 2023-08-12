It’s no surprise that a major part of Eminem’s career is full of all-out beefs that he has picked up with many celebrities in the past two decades. Some of the most memorable names are Will Smith, Mariah Carey, his wife Kim Scott, Tyler The Creator, and many more. However, one such beef that really stood out in his initial years was with Christina Aguilera.

Back in the 90s, Aguilera was riding success after the Disney show The Mickey Mouse Club. Post that, she quickly ruled the industry with her self-titled album. During the same time, Eminem broke through the scene with his evergreen album ‘The Real Slim Shady LP’. At the time, both confessed that they have feelings for each other but they were nowhere near dating. So, what happened between the two that they stopped seeing eye to eye? Let’s take a look.

Advertisement

Advertisement

After making several positive public comments about each other, the media started rooting for the two. However, as per Buzzfeed News, it all went downhill when Christina Aguilera bad mouthed one of Eminem’s song in which he talked about killing his ex-wife Kim Scott. Referring to the rapper’s song titled ’97 Bonnie and Clyde’, Aguilera said, “It’s pretty graphic, taking this girl out, killing her. Like the the mother of his child, it’s kind of aggravating to listen to. Some of his album is kind of disturbing.” She continued, “Abusive situations are not cool. I get a lot of fan mail from a lot of girls in really bad situations, and I’ve kind of been around situations like that growing up.”

The ‘Genie In A Bottle’ singer concluded, “Girls out there, you’ve got to pull the plug on situations like that, don’t let a guy disrespect you.” This struck a chord with Eminem and her comments did not rest well with him. As per the outlet, the ‘Love The Way You Lie’ rapper told a reporter, “I was like: ‘That’s cool, she picked my video!’ But she heard a rumor that I was married. I was like no you didn’t just say that, you little bitch. And I was like why did she just pick my video if she’s picking it apart?”

The Oscar-winning rapper continued. “I’d rather of had her say nothing about me. She heard a rumor, she didn’t know if I was married or not, she just heard a rumor and then put me on blast.”

Without wasting any time, Eminem blasted Christina Aguilra in his music video for ‘The Real Slim Shady’ where he bases everything off of the rumours he heard about the pop star. However, he did not settle here. In his song ‘Off The Wall’, he raps: “Causing terror to Christina Aguilera / When I grab her by the hair and drag her across the Sahara.” He also accused her of giving him an STD. The two obviously never sorted out their differences and it easily went down as the most public beef in the rapper’s career.

What do you think about this lovers turned enemies story of Eminem and Christiina Aguilera?

Let us know and stay tuned for more at Koimoi!

Must Read: Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk Is “Kiddish”, Feels The Incredible Hulk Director Louis Leterrier; Shares His Two Cents About She-Hulk!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News