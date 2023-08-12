Nicole Kidman has done quite a lot of meaningful cinema in her elongated career, irrespective of whether those films worked or not. Kidman was part of a movie called The Paperboy which was released in 2012 and it made her do a scene which probably no else has managed to forget. Yes, we are talking about the scene where Kidman pees on Zac Efron’s wounds. This particular scene from the film garnered a lot of attention from movie lovers leaving Kidman happily surprised. Scroll down to know how exactly the actress pulled off the scene.

Nicole Kidman’s The Paperboy, apart from her and Zac Efron, also starred Matthew McConaughey and John Cusack. Kidman, for the most part of her life, has been in news for her marriage and divorce with Hollywood A-lister Tom Cruise.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking of the movie, as per NZ Herald, Nicole Kidman played the role of the s*x-crazed Charlotte in the film who is a much-older love interest for co-star Zac Efron. In a scene, Kidman was required to pee on Efron’s leg to ease his pain from a jellyfish wound. Interestingly, the director asked the actress to do it for real and she easily agreed. Shedding light on the peeing scene, Kidman stated, “The peeing thing, I didn’t think was that weird, because I was in character.” She added, “That was for the jellyfish. And for me it said so much about Charlotte.”

The former wife of Tom Cruise then added, “One, she’s protecting him. Two, she’s tough as nails and no one else is going to pee on this guy.” Nicole Kidman then claimed that she did not really put a lot of thought in it and simply went for it.

“All of that made total sense to me. I just went for it and didn’t overthink it,” asserted a confident Kidman. Speaking about the same movie, Zac Efron shared how the director never yelled ‘Cut’ during an uncomfortable s*x scene between him and Kidman.

“Basically, I was with Nicole Kidman, and it was insinuated in the scene- it was mostly improv – that we were supposed to hook up, but the director never yelled ‘cut,’” revealed the Baywatch star adding, “Yeah, we went there. It was uncomfortable just because I didn’t know when we were going to stop. It was pretty cool, though, considering it was Nicole Kidman.”

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: When Emma Watson’s Hermione Granger Gave A ‘You’re So Dead’ Look To Daniel Radcliffe & Rupert Grint For Being Called A Bully, Netizens React, “She-Who-Should-Not-Be-Named”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News