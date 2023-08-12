While Gal Gadot is busy dominating the mainstream headlines for the confusion created around Wonder Woman 3, she is also a hit topic of discussion for her resurrection in Fast & Furious franchise. As she promotes Heart Of Stone now, there is one controversial project that was announced over a year ago and has lost the spotlight. Turns out Cleopatra is still happening and is on track as Gal has herself confirmed.

Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins was working with Gal on a movie about Queen Cleopatra. The casting of Gal was called out by many for whitewashing, but the people involved never reacted to it. However, after Jenkins’ fallout with Warner Bros over the threequel of Wonder Woman, it seemed like even Cleopatra might not happen.

But turned out that Gal Gadot starrer Cleopatra is very much on track. As per the latest reports, Jenkins now serves as a producer, with Kari Skogland directing the movie. The Wonder Woman star is now talking about the future of the project and she is careful about making it up to the mark. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

As per Comicbook, while promoting Heart Of Stone, Gal Gadot was asked about her long announced biopic about the Egyptian Queen. “Cleopatra has been done a few times before in a brilliant way, but I know that our generation and youngsters know very little about Cleopatra,” Gadot explained. “They know she was a seductive person who had an affair with Mark Antony and Julius Caesar, but really when you read about Cleopatra and her life and legacy, and the empire she ruled, she was brilliant. There’s so much that we’ve never heard about her and I just want to celebrate that.”

“It’s a big task. I don’t want to [rush] making it— it’s something that needs…so much thought and care because it’s Cleopatra. We have incredible writers working on the script—before and after the writer’s strike—like Laeta Kalogridis [‘Shutter Island’]. It’s a beautiful script. We’re not rushing ourselves because you have to be responsible when you deal with such an incredible, iconic, legendary woman,” Gal Gadot added.

