Hugh Jackman in the role of Wolverine is a perfect fit, and there’s no denying it; hence fans rejoiced when they found out that he will be coming back as the clawed character in Ryan Reynolds-led Deadpool 3, but as per the recent buzz that’s not all he might stick around even after that and appear on the much-coveted Avengers: Secret Wars aka Avengers 6! An insider has claimed that Jackman has met with the Marvel boss Kevin Feige and here’s what we know about it.

The MCU has opened doors by introducing the concept of a multiverse, making way for the Fox-owned Marvel characters to get included. This film starring Ryan and Hugh will also allegedly feature Owen Wilson’s Mobius, who first appeared in Loki season 1 as one of the employees of TVA and as per reports, the organisation has a role to play in this.

According to the industry insider Daniel Richman Hugh Jackman, aka Wolverine, met with the MCU boss Kevin Feige before the Hollywood strikes. The news has spread like wildfire on social media, including Twitter, and people are just way too excited about it. As per reports, he met with Feige to discuss Avengers: Secret Wars, and apparently, he will be having a big role in it. As per the report Jackman’s character will play an important part in the Avengers movie, and it is not a one-time thing in Deadpool 3.

This has definitely hyped the fans’ expectations; it’s just ecstatic for Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine to continue being part of the MCU and return for Avengers: Secret Wars.

One of the fans tweeted, “Wolverine can save Marvel”

While another wrote, “Please let this be true”

Another expressed, “seeing Hugh Jackman wolverine abd Tobey Maguire spiderman teaming up in secret wars will be really special moment in the movie.”

Followed by one of them saying, “mcu about to make the best comeback”

One of them, wanting the big three to come together wrote, “Hugh Jackman, Tobey Maguire and Robert Downey Jr need to have atleast one scene together”

While a user pointed out, “They gonna try to get the most out of him before they start over. Secret Wars will be the end of marvel.”

Before the strikes, Hugh Jackman had a meeting with Kevin Feige to talk about #Wolverine having a big role in ‘AVENGERS: SECRET WARS’. (via: @DanielRPK) pic.twitter.com/NDzKBNhSrr — Deadpool Updates (@DeadpoolUpdate) August 11, 2023

For the unversed, as per reports, the filming of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman’s Deadpool 3 has been halted due to the SAG AFTRA strike and for MCU’s Avengers 6 or Avengers: Secret Wars, the film is expected to release in 2027.

What are your thoughts on Hugh Jackman’s potential ‘Big’ role in Avengers: Secret Wars? Let us know in the comments!

