Before Dafne Keen clawed her way into Logan as the fierce Laura aka X-23, another young star was close to nabbing the role. That’s right, Stranger Things icon Millie Bobby Brown nearly became Marvel’s pint-sized powerhouse. And according to her, it was one of the biggest auditions of her life.

When Stranger Things was still fresh and Eleven had just crushed her first Demogorgon, Millie was gunning for something bigger. In an episode of Variety’s Actors on Actors, she spilled the beans to Evan Rachel Wood. And it turns out, she didn’t just want the role, she felt it.

“I went for Logan, I went for the little girl,” Brown said. “It meant so much to me. I was filming Stranger Things and I was like, ‘This is gonna be amazing, I’m gonna really prepare.’ And I sat in my room reading the lines, and honestly for me, I felt so — I felt like an actor, in the audition room hitting Hugh Jackman and James Mangold sitting right in front of me.”

A Near Miss But Lasting Memory For Millie Bobby Brown

Brown may not have landed the part, but the memory clearly stuck with her. The role went to Dafne Keen, who was just 11 at the time and nailed the intense, wordless rage of X-23. Even Millie Bobby Brown agreed she crushed it. “I watched it. She was incredible,” she added. “I was like, ‘I was meant to have that role.’ She was great.”

The audition wasn’t just a job tryout. It was a confidence builder. Brown said that moment made her feel like an actor. Sitting across from Jackman and Mangold? That’s not your average teenage afternoon. That kind of high-stakes audition can change everything for a young performer still finding her groove.

Why Didn’t Millie Bobby Brown Get The Part?

Director James Mangold had a very specific vision for X-23. He wanted someone who looked tough but had that spark of soul. Keen’s ability to flip between feral rage and tender silence? Perfect match. Brown may have missed out, but her career hardly hit pause.

She went on to make headlines for Enola Holmes, tangle with kaiju in Godzilla, and slay dragons in Damsel. Not bad for someone who once just wanted to punch Wolverine in a scene. And that’s the thing, not landing a role doesn’t mean you’re out. Sometimes it’s just a twist in the story. Millie Bobby Brown’s story just took a different route, and it’s still racing forward.

