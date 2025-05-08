After a long gap, Enola Holmes 3 is finally in production. While we all are very excited to see Enola’s new case, Millie Bobby Brown, who plays the character, announced the news by sharing a video with Louis Partridge, her co-star. The film series is a spin-off of Sherlock Holmes, where his sister solves cases with her own intellect. The third venture is definitely one of the most anticipated ones, and the announcement has already created a lot of buzz.

The official synopsis of the third movie suggests that Enola will be taking up another adventurous case that will lead her to Malta. This case will have much at stake as it will tangle her between her professional career and personal life. So, before the new film makes its way onto our screens, let’s look back at the recaps of the first two movies. Scroll ahead and read.

Starring Millie Bobby Brown as Enola Holmes, the storyline follows Sherlock Holmes’ sister, who tries to make her own identity outside of her brother’s shadow as a sought-after detective. Adapted from Nancy Springer’s book series, the film features Henry Cavill as Sherlock, Helena Bonham Carter as Eudoria (Enola’s mother), Louis Partridge as Viscount Tewkesbury, and others.

In the first film, we meet Enola, a bright and brave girl who rides a bicycle through a meadow and easily breaks the fourth wall to talk to her audience. She is close to her mother, Eudoria, and lost her father when she was too young. After her father died, her two big brothers also left home, which is why she didn’t have many memories of them.

But with her mother, she had plenty. Enola even talked about how her mother never taught her how to do embroidery. Instead, she taught her about science, sports, sparring, archery, and more. However, on her sixteenth birthday, her mother disappears, leaving small and meaningless presents behind. On the other hand, her two brothers, Sherlock and Mycroft (Sam Claflin), have been summoned back home to sort the estate, search for their mother, and care for Enola.

As the oldest, Mycroft sends Enola to a boarding school to learn manners. She fights back and takes charge of her life, running away only to beg Sherlock to take her as his ward. But when he refuses, she gets disheartened. In the meantime, Enola finds a backwards cipher message from her mother, which leads her to the next clue. She quickly boards a train and meets the Viscount Tewkesbury (from their interactions, it will be very clear that a young love is supposed to bloom). The first film shows how Enola gets entangled in Tewkesbury’s mess and gets him out of it. By the movie’s end, she finds lodging for herself and writes a cipher message to her mother.

Two years after the first movie was released, Enola Holmes 2 made its way to our screens. Millie Bobby Brown returned as Enola with her first case, this time about a missing girl. Although it seems like a very usual missing person’s case, Enola realizes there’s more to it and that it intersects with her brother Sherlock’s case as well. She starts investigating the case of the missing girl, who used to work at the match factory, and while on it, she realizes there’s more to the puzzle and that the girl who went missing stole some important papers before her disappearance.

As she looks for more clues, she finds a drunk Sherlock, and while attending to him, she figures out how his latest case ties into her own. When they interact, Sherlock realizes something odd about her fingernails, which seem like a dangerous chemical. Meanwhile, a girl gets murdered at the match factory, and Enola falls under suspicion of Superintendent Grail (David Thewlis).

Enola gets arrested during the investigation, but with her mother’s help, she flees the prison and gets to the bottom of the case. She deduces that Sarah (the missing girl) figured out that the match factory was working with dangerous phosphorus and also realizes that Sarah did not disappear; instead, she disguised herself as Cicely and was working with William Lyon to expose the secrets of the world.

When Enola Holmes was on the last leg of her investigation, she found out William had been killed. While everything was getting untangled, Sherlock entered his ‘Sherlock Holmes mode’ and clarified what happened and who was behind these murders and conspiracies. It was none other than Mira Troy (an anagram of Moriarty). Before getting arrested, Mira warned everyone she would return soon.

So, will we see more of Moriarty in Millie Bobby Brown’s Enola Holmes 3? What case will she now investigate? Check out the production announcement of Enola Holmes 3 below:

