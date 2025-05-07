Terminator is one of the most popular film franchises in the world, and an iconic part of that franchise is Arnold Schwarzenegger. He has been associated with the franchise since its inception with The Terminator (1984), in which he played the antagonist, a killer machine sent from the future to prevent resistance leader John Connor from ever existing by murdering his mother, Sarah Connor. From Terminator 2: Judgment Day onwards, he mostly switched gears to become a protector. However, he is notably absent from one film in the franchise, Terminator: Salvation.

Why Wasn’t Arnold Schwarzenegger Part Of Terminator: Salvation?

Just after the release of Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines in July 2003, Schwarzenegger announced his entry into politics by running for the office of Governor of California. He won the election and remained in office until 2011.

As a result, he couldn’t commit to film roles due to his busy schedule as governor, though he did make a cameo appearance in The Expendables. In simple terms, his political career is why he couldn’t appear in the fourth installment of the Terminator franchise.

Does Arnold Schwarzenegger Regret Not Being In Terminator: Salvation?

Before we answer the second question, let’s first examine how the film was received by critics and audiences. On IMDb, the film holds a 6.5 rating. On Rotten Tomatoes, it has a 33% score on the Tomatometer, while the audience score (Popcorn Meter) stands at a relatively better 53%.

With those figures, it’s clear the response from critics and audiences back then wasn’t exactly glowing. So, does Arnold Schwarzenegger regret missing it? Not at all. In an interview with Good Morning America (via The Guardian), he himself clarified this, expressing his opinion on the film by saying: “It sucked.” And we all know the status of the Terminator films he returned for.

