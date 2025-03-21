Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s famous detective Sherlock Holmes has fans almost everywhere. The original stories have been adapted in several forms in the media over the years. From authors picking and putting the characters in new stories to creators imagining gender-reversed characters, the media consistently reinvented Sherlock Holmes.

To those lamenting the lack of female presence in Holmes’ lives, let me take you to the past! In a rare collaboration with Hulu Japan, HBO Asia came on board to create a female-led adaptation of the fan-favorite sleuth. The 2018 show Miss Sherlock features a female Sherlock Holmes, a female John Watson, and even a female Moriarty!

What sets this Japanese adaptation of Sherlock Holmes stories apart from the rest is undoubtedly the female-led cast. But apart from that, we see that Sara “Sherlock” Shelly Futaba, aka our dear Miss Sherlock (played by Yuko Takeuchi), is not obnoxious or uppity like some other versions of the detective are. She is well-informed of her surroundings, has a keen eye for detail, and is quirky in her own way. Of course, some parts of her personality could be deemed as ‘anti-social’, but she wouldn’t be Holmes without the world being wary and curious about her at the same time.

Dr. Wato Tachibana, aka Wato-san (played by Shihori Kanjiya), is the dear Watson to our Miss Sherlock. Every Watson has a similar fate when they come in contact with Sherlock Holmes. In this adaptation, Poor Wato-san discusses Holmes’ whimsy with her therapist instead of maintaining a diary. She is a war doctor who has returned from Syria and suffers from PTSD after seeing the war.

Sherlock needs the nemesis, and here we have a rather brilliant one. Mariko Irikawa (played by Yuki Saito) is the stellar antagonist on the show. She went from being a talented therapist to a brutal antagonist on the show in one fell swoop. This Holmes’ nemesis makes you want to delve deeper into her psyche as her plans are revealed in a stunning climax.

Kento Futaba (played by Long Long Man ad fame Yukiyoshi Ozawa) is Sherlock’s older brother. He makes a smooth delivery as the Japanese counterpart to Mycroft Holmes. It wouldn’t hurt to see more of the Kento and diplomatic brilliance come into play for personal and public interests.

Each case is adapted to suit the Japanese culture and audience. The three main characters bask in their feminine glory without morphing into an ideal figure set by the male gaze. The intricacies of this adaptation are something truly interesting to delve into. One might argue that HBO Asia and Hulu Japan’s Miss Sherlock sets the bar high for other gender-bender adaptations of Holmes.

There have been several books and characters, but none have satisfied the hungry audience as this Japanese TV show adaptation has. The show ended with an open ending with ample scope for a sequel. However, there has been no news of a sequel since Yuko Takeuchi passed away in 2020 after reportedly committing suicide. If there are any chances for the show’s revival or a sequel, the makers indeed have some big shoes to fill!

