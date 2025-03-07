Fans of Sherlock Holmes have a new story to sink their teeth into! The CW has finally announced a release date for its upcoming show Sherlock and Daughter, inspired by the iconic detective Sherlock Holmes created by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle.

This upcoming drama is created by Brendan Foley and will begin airing on April 16, 2025, with one episode each week. It will run for eight episodes, however, the exact release schedule and trailer are not yet revealed.

What is the plot of Sherlock & Daughter?

Harry Potter fame David Thewlis is Sherlock Holmes in Sherlock & Daughter. Blu Hunt is Amelia Rojas a young American girl who is out to solve her mother’s murder. However, she soon discovers that Sherlock Holmes might be her long-lost father and begins to investigate that matter as well.

No Sherlock Holmes story is devoid of Moriarty. In Sherlock & Daughter, Dougray Scott plays the role of Holmes’ archnemesis, who is connected to Roja’s mother’s case. There has been no word on Doctor Watson or Irene Adler’s appearance in this Holmes story.

In the books by Leonard Goldberg, Sherlock Holmes does have a daughter named Joanna with Irene Adler. However, the original work by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle is devoid of any such mention. The mention of a daughter in Sherlock & Daughter is certainly interesting to see, as it will show us how the famous detective functions with a prospective child of his own.

