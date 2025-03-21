Ellen Pompeo’s time on Grey’s Anatomy was filled with intense drama, both on and off-screen. While she’s no stranger to emotional moments on set, one particular scene in Season 2 proved to be more than just acting. It was uncomfortable and awkward and led to something really unexpected, leading her to cry real tears.

Filming Turned Into A Real-Life Nightmare

During an episode of Call Her Daddy, Pompeo revisited the uncomfortable experience of filming a love scene with co-star T.R. Knight, who played George O’Malley. Their characters’ ill-fated hookup was meant to be a messy rebound for Meredith Grey, but it was an emotional disaster behind the scenes.

On filming the scene, Ellen Pompeo admitted: “Can I tell you an inside story about that? T.R. and I are such good friends and we had to do a love scene, and we were both crying. We cried. And the scene was so uncomfortable and awkward, and he didn’t want to do that. I didn’t want to do it, and when we filmed it, it was so bad.”

ABC’s Take: “Too Much Thrusting”

However, just when Pompeo and Knight thought it was over, ABC stepped in. The first take was deemed a little too enthusiastic, with the network deciding there was “too much thrusting.” She explained, “In your worst nightmare, you had to do it one time – we had to reshoot that s—, we had to reshoot it and do it twice.” Pompeo, who portrayed Meredith Grey for an impressive 19 seasons, further confessed that she had never watched the final version of the scene and had no idea how it was edited, shot, or put together.

Ellen Pompeo Didn’t Want To Say One Iconic Line Either

It wasn’t the only thing Pompeo pushed back on during her time on the show. The now-iconic plea, “Pick me, choose me, love me,” wasn’t exactly something she embraced at the time. “I was like, ‘Why would I do this? Why would I beg? Why would I?’ You have to just suck it up and do it,” she went on.

“It ended up being the biggest thing ever, the most iconic thing ever. I’m not always the best judge of what’s gonna – and it’s not, like I said, it wasn’t gonna be good. I was just like, ‘I don’t wanna do that.'” Ellen Pompeo stepped away in 2023 after almost two decades on the show, but she hasn’t exactly slowed down. These days, she’s diving into new projects, including her latest Hulu series, Good American Family, which premiered on March 19.

And while making press rounds for the show, she is doing it in style. Spotted leaving Watch What Happens Live in New York, Ellen Pompeo proved that age is just a number. She rocked a sheer polka-dot top over a plunging bra, paired with a knee-length skirt and sheer tights. The actress completed her look with a bold pop of color, choosing a vibrant purple coat left open to showcase the whole outfit.

Actress Ellen Pompeo is spotted greeting fans after stopping by “Watch What Happens Live” in New York. 📷: Fernando Ramales / @backgrid_usa For licensing inquiries, please email us at usasales@backgrid.com #backgrid￼ #ritaora #queenofhearts pic.twitter.com/J0qnzpjuPQ — backgridus (@BackgridUS) March 19, 2025

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: General Hospital Spoilers: Alexis Receives An Unexpected Visitor While Drew Finds A Possible Ally

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News