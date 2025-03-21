The previous episode of General Hospital saw Sonny and Laura reconnect while Brook Lynn confronted Lois. On the other hand, Jason issued a stark warning while Anna was insistent. Lastly, Lulu was massively taken aback. The drama in Port Charles is only set to evolve with each new episode.

The last episode of the week has some more exciting scenes and shocking new changes. Here’s what the audience can truly expect from the March 21, 2025, episode of General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the long-running, popular as well as award-winning daytime drama series.

General Hospital Spoilers: March 21, 2025

The episode on Friday features Elizabeth and Lucky discussing their new romance and relationship. The two have been inching closer and closer, giving the former flame another chance. When they chat about the flying sparks, will they officially give themselves another chance or let it be?

On the other hand, Nina has misgivings. Is she worrying about Willow and her controversial romance with Drew? Will she truly be able to convince her daughter against it? When she warns Willow of the potential danger of losing her children, will she pay heed? Or continue being with Drew?

Elsewhere, Portia briefs Ava. How will the latter react when the former fills her on what has been happening in her life with Drew blackmailing her. Will Ava have some advice or maybe a suggestion for her? Meanwhile, Alexis receives an unexpected visitor. Who could it possibly be? When Curtis has some advice for Kai, will he listen? Especially since it could be about Trina.

When Drew finds a possible ally, who could it be? He doesn’t have many people rooting for him considering his recent actions. Willow is probably the only one by his side, unable to see how his behavior has hurt the others. When Drew finds a potential ally, who could it be? Is it politician Ezra Boyle who has just come into town? Are his intentions true or somewhere fishy?

Ladtly, Carly has been warned and actively advised against a romance with Brennan. First it was Felicia and now it’s Lucas but Carly is firm in her that Brennan is not at fault and is not a threat to her life. Valentin, the one who poisoned her, has been arrested and Jason approaches him for some intel. Will Valentin provide the information he has on Brennan or keep shut?

