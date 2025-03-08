The previous few weeks on General Hospital saw Trina and Kai getting closer, Josslyn killing Cyrus and joining the WSB, Brennan, and Carly falling for each other while he is keeping things from her, Lulu finding out secrets, and Lois covering up tracks, Drew blackmailing Portia, and more drama.

From heartfelt pleas and shocking confrontations to surprises and asking for favors, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera. Here’s what fans can expect from the upcoming week on General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the hit and long-running daytime drama.

General Hospital: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, March 10, 2025

When Anna and Jason are in a race against time, will they be successful? Up next, Dante seeks Maxie’s help. What does he need her assistance for? Meanwhile, Jordan and Isaiah make a pact. Will they follow through on that or fail to fulfill it? Tracy is outraged. Is it somehow related to her clash with Sonny? Lastly, Chase makes an arrest. Who has he chosen as the culprit?

Tuesday, March 11, 2025

Brook Lynn is enraged. Has she discovered the secrets her mother Lois has kept for years? Or is her anger directed at Lulu, who has found out about her secrets? When Portia pleads with Curtis, will he listen to her? Dante and Lulu reconnect. Is she going to hint that she knows about his past with Brook Lynn? Also, Sasha meets with Carly, and Emma steps up for Gio.

Wednesday, March 12, 2025

In the next General Hospital episode, Liz and Lucky’s attraction deepens. The exes have been getting closer over time. Will the sparks lead to a destination or just fizzle out eventually? When Carly confronts Drew, how will he respond? Alexis seeks out Curtis, while Ric has bad news for Portia. How will they deal with their respective dramas? Lastly, Ava asks Nina for a favor.

Thursday, March 13, 2025

Up next, Lucky and Liz’s plans are thwarted. On the other hand, Anna seeks Brennan’s assistance. Will he relent? When Carly questions her feelings, is it about Brennan and their closeness? Lucas has an intriguing encounter while Portia covers her tracks. Will this change things for them?

Friday, March 14, 2025

The week’s last General Hospital episode features Trina in for a big surprise on her birthday. Has Kai planned something special for her amid their blooming romance? Will Josslyn be present for her best friend? When Kristina wants answers, who will she go to? Sonny makes a confession, but to whom? Lastly, Dante opens up to Chase, and Lois gets some kind of reassurance.

