The explosive sequence of Josslyn Jacks killing Cyrus Renault after finding out that he was behind the death of her boyfriend, Dex Heller, has managed to impress fans. From promising young star Eden McCoy nailing the role as Josslyn to veteran Jeff Kober, the audience appreciated the performances.

To add to it, both of them are Daytime Emmy Award-winning actors. Eden recently spoke about this General Hospital storyline, filming the sequence and working with Jeff. Here’s what the 21 year old revealed about the same including when she found out about it and the training she underwent for it.

Eden McCoy On Josslyn Jacks Killing Cyrus Renault On General Hospital

During a conversation with Soap Opera Digest, Eden divulged that she knew about this arc many weeks ago. “I found out that Josslyn would be killing Cyrus at the same time I found out that Dex was getting killed off. So I’ve known for a really long time.” She added that knowing this was the path the writers were taking for the role made it much more fun for her to play it.

She felt, “I just knew where it was going, and I was obviously really excited to do something I had never done before,” and added that she was super honored the writers thought she should be “the one to end Cyrus’s reign of terror.” Though the soap star was excited for the storyline, she was also sad Jeff was leaving the show now that his character was killed off by hers.

Eden continued, “I adore him, and it was a bittersweet thing, killing Cyrus, because obviously, that was Jeff’s last day. But it was special to be a part of that, just because I think he’s so fabulous” and said, “He’s so amazing to work with because he’s such a wonderful, warm presence,” while being so convincingly scary on camera as the cunning criminal and villain of GH.

About filming the scene, the award-winning actor expressed that she took it “moment by moment, scene by scene” because it was important to build up to the climax of the shootout. “It was a huge, huge day for everybody. So it was a little overwhelming, but mostly just exciting,” Eden further explained.

She even underwent some training to look absolutely convincing and said, “I had an ex-officer with the Los Angeles Police Department teaching me how to shoot the gun because I really shot it,” and added that though she shot blank bullets, the set had to be cleared to ensure safety of everyone.

“It was a real gun, not like a fake prop that didn’t fire bullets. There were no special effects at all,” Eden elucidated and concluded, “I thought it was a real privilege to be able to really feel it,” and not have to merely act out as if the bullets were being shot. General Hospital airs on ABC on weekdays.

