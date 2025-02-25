The dark comedy series, The White Lotus, has been a fan-favorite and has received positive reviews and critical acclaim. The hit show has also been bestowed with awards and nominations. The third edition of the anthology drama has a brand-new cast leading it and it also includes Patrick Schwarzenegger.

The 31 year old has been trying to create a mark in the Hollywood industry with his skills and talent but he is unable to escape from his last name and the fact that he is Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son. Some even mused whether he got the role because of them and here’s what the actor had to say about the same and being shadowed by his family name.

Did Patrick Schwarzenegger Get The White Lotus Due To His Parents?

During a conversation with The Sunday Times, Patrick opened up about having to struggle with judgement and people always questioning whether his work and success is due to him or his parents. “I know there are people who’ll say I only got this role because of who my dad is. They’re not seeing that I’ve had 10 years of acting classes,” he said about the assumptions.

He added how he used to put on school plays every week, worked on his characters for hours and the hundreds of rejected auditions that he has been subjected to. Patrick continued, “Of course, it’s frustrating and you can get boxed in and you think at that moment, I wish I didn’t have my last name,” referring to the exhaustion of the constant assumptions about him.

The Staircase actor expressed, “But, that’s a small moment. I would never trade my life with anyone. I’m very fortunate to have the life and family that I have, the parents I have and the lessons and values they’ve instilled in me.” Maria and Arnold were married from 1986 to 2011 but despite their divorce the family remains tight and was even spotted at the premiere.

Apart from Patrick, the former star couple has three kids namely Katherine, Christina, and Christopher. At the premiere of The White Lotus, most of his family including Maria, Arnold and his siblings were spotted, offering their support for his hard work. Patrick played Saxon Ratliff in the HBO series.

Apart from him, Harry Potter star Jason Isaacs is also a part of the show and has played the role of his father. Timothy Ratliff. Other cast members include Leslie Bibb, Carrie Coon, Sarah Hook, Walton Goggins, La Lisa, Michelle Monaghan, Parker Posey, Natasha Rothwell, Sam Nivola, Lek Patravadi, Aimee Lou Wood as well as Tayme Thapthimthong.

