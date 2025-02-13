The White Lotus season three is set to premiere on February 16, 2025, and fans are already excited to witness what new drama, twists, and turns await them in the dark comedy series. Meanwhile, the edition’s team has been on promo tours and attending premieres, including Patrick Schwarzenegger.

His family also accompanied him to support him on his upcoming release, and Patrick’s iconic father, Arnold Schwarzenegger was also present at the premiere. He later posted a picture from the event and shared a message for his son, also cheekily including his response to Patrick’s nude scene in the series. Here’s what the veteran star actor had to say about the same.

Arnold Schwarzenegger Reacts to Son Patrick’s Nude Scene in The White Lotus Season 3

Arnold took to his Instagram account to share a lovely photo with Patrick. He captioned it, “I was so pumped to take a break from filming to celebrate Patrick Schwarzenegger at the White Lotus Season 3 premiere. What a show!” praising the series and wishing the team all the best for the season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arnold Schwarzenegger (@schwarzenegger)

He then quipped, “I could claim to be surprised to find out he has a nude scene, but what can I say – the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.” Arnold concluded, “Don’t miss it this Sunday – trust me.” The Terminator star wore a black suit over a blue shirt, while Patrick donned a brownish-tan suit with a red tie for the occasion of The White Lotus season three premiere night.

The latter also quoted an article about the same and wrote, “Parents,” with two facepalm emojis. For those unversed, decades ago, a nude photo of Arnold taken from a magazine shoot had gone viral, and he was unbothered by it. He told Oprah Winfrey during an interview. “Why would I get upset about the nude photograph that I posed for an artist for, for a sculpture?”

“I’m not embarrassed. I have nothing to hide,” he had remarked at the time. He has also shot some almost nude scenes for several of his films. On the other hand, fans reacted to the cheeky banter and shared their reactions. One user said, “That’s real love and support,” while another told Patrick, “You’ve got big shoes to fill,” referring to Arnold’s extraordinary film legacy.

A third said, “I’m seated,” for the scene, while a fourth commented, “You’ve got a great dad.” Another netizen mused, “It’s gotta be tough growing up with your dad as Arnie, impossible shoes to fill.” Patrick was born to Maria Shriver and Arnold. He has two older sisters, Katherine and Christina, and a younger brother, Christopher. He plays Saxton Ratliff in The White Lotus 3.

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: When Claire Foy Earned Less Than Matt Smith In Netflix’s The Crown & Sparked Pay Disparity Debate In Hollywood

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News