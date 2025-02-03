Arnold Schwarzenegger, the king of tough love and action flicks, doesn’t play around, especially when it comes to parenting. So, when his son, Joseph Baena, wrapped up college, the financial safety net? Gone. Yup, as soon as Baena threw that cap in the air, the “you’re on your own” reality hit. According to an article on Joe UK, Baena didn’t sugarcoat it either: “But right when college was done, it was just like, ‘You go. You’re on your own.’ I was like, ‘Oh, s**t.’”

Imagine thinking you’ve made it in Hollywood, just waiting for the acting roles to roll in. But then… nothing! Baena found himself in that uncomfortable limbo of post-graduation life, with no scripts or calls from The Expendables crew. That’s when he realized he had to make moves. “I needed a job, and I was not getting any of the acting roles that I thought I was going to get, and like starting to get paid,” he said.

So, instead of hanging up his head and waiting for the Terminator phone call, Baena did what most people do—he hustled. He started interning at ARIA Properties, a real estate firm in Los Angeles. Was this the plan all along? Nope. But it turned out he had an unexpected knack for the property game.

“I went in there. I was like, ‘I want to just learn as much as possible while making some kind of income,’” Baena recalled. And guess what? He liked it. So much so that he thought, “I think I can do this pretty well.” Fast forward to him getting his real estate license and diving headfirst into selling homes. Sometimes, the path to success isn’t a straight line. It’s a side hustle.

But let’s not forget the dumbfounding family backstory. Baena isn’t just the son of an action star; he’s Arnold Schwarzenegger’s secret love child with the family’s former housekeeper, Mildred Baena. This revelation came crashing down in 2011 – yep, Mildred was pregnant with Joseph while Maria Shriver, Arnold’s ex-wife, was expecting their fourth child.

So, did Joseph’s dad’s tough-love routine work? You bet. The moment Schwarzenegger cut the financial ties, Joseph was left to forge his own path, and he did. No handouts, no Terminator assists, just pure grit. Sure, it was a tough transition initially, but it sparked a drive that led him to success in real estate. While his father isn’t signing his paycheck anymore, Joseph is carving out his own legacy in the business world.

At the end of the day, Arnold Schwarzenegger’s brutal lesson in independence seems to have worked in Joseph’s favor. He’s not just another Hollywood kid looking for a break; he’s out there selling properties and proving that, in the end, it’s not about who you know but what you make of your own damn opportunities.

