Each year, a host of new shows premiere but only a few manage to make their mark on the audience as a whole. The White Lotus premiered in July 2021 and the dark comedy series intrigued the audience in more ways than one. The show has since streamed two successful seasons with a third on the way. It focuses on guests and workers at the White Lotus hotel chain.

Thus each season, there is a new set of actors making their mark through characters created to tell a story. It was supposed to be a limited series but its massive success led to more seasons over the years. Here’s everything you need to know about season three of The White Lotus, including when it’s releasing, the cast members, the filming locations, or what to expect.

The White Lotus Season 3: Release Date

Season three of The White Lotus will be released on February 16, 2025, on HBO. Production on the season was delayed due to the writers and actors strike back in 2023. Thus, the release of the series was delayed from 2024 to 2025. Out of a total of eight episodes, one will be released each week.

The White Lotus Season 3: Cast

Season three will feature Leslie Bibb as Kate, Carrie Coon as Laurie, Sarah Hook as Piper Ratliff, Walton Goggins as Rick Hatchett, Jason Isaacs as Timothy Ratliff, La Lisa as Mook, Michelle Monaghan as Jaclyn, and Parker Posey as Victoria Ratliff. Other cast members include Natasha Rothwell as Belinda Lindsey, Sam Nivola as Lochlan Ratliff, Lek Patravadi as Sritala.

Patrick Schwarzenegger will star as Saxton Ratliff while Aimee Lou Wood will essay the role of Chelsea and Tayme Thapthimthong will play Gaitok. Apart from these, there will also be a couple of recurring characters.

The White Lotus Season 3: Filming Locations

The White Lotus season 3 was filmed in Thailand. A few locations include Bangkok, Phuket, and Koh Samui while some of the places the season was filmed at include the Four Seasons Resort, Koh Samui and Anantara Mai Khao Villas, Phuket. Season three follows a new set of guests and workers.

The White Lotus Season 3: What To Expect

Mike White, the creator, writer, and director of the series told HBO that the first season highlighted money, while the second focused on sex. He said that the third season of the show “would be a satirical and funny look at death and eastern religion and spirituality.” He previously told EW that the edition would be longer, bigger, and crazier compared to the previous ones.

He also revealed that each season there is one common theme: murder. “It clearly is something that drives interest in the show,” he felt and added that it’s up to the audience to decide if the season is satisfying or device-y.

