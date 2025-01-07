Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have officially put rest to all the Bennifer 2.0 scuttlebutt, with the duo parting ways and settling their divorce just five months after Lopez filed to end their two-year marriage.

ben affleck and jennifer lopez at his home today (jan. 5th) in brentwood, los angeles. pic.twitter.com/5GKZZCnJDO — juma (@gxslings) January 5, 2025

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Will Get Whatever They Individually Acquired

Reports reveal that the former couple will retain the individual assets acquired during their marriage.

Affleck’s stake in Artists Equity, the production company he co-founded with Matt Damon shortly after their wedding, remains his. Lopez prepares to drop Affleck from her last name once the divorce is finalized on February 20.

The division of their $60 million Beverly Hills mansion, which has been listed for months, remains unresolved.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

Despite not having a prenuptial agreement, negotiations facilitated by renowned attorney Laura Wasser reportedly proceeded without significant complications.

The two stars prioritized a smooth resolution, ensuring the process remained respectful and efficient.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Maintained Positive Relationship Post Separation

Lopez and Affleck have also maintained a positive relationship after their separation. Recently, they were seen outside Affleck’s Los Angeles home with their children, sharing smiles and conversation.

Lopez embraced Affleck’s son, Samuel, while her child, Emme, was spotted carrying a significant gift, highlighting a harmonious interaction even as their marriage ended.

After reconnecting nearly two decades following their first romance in the early 2000s, the couple’s second chance at love drew significant attention.

While their marriage may have ended, they seem intent on moving forward with mutual respect and understanding.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Kanye West Leaks A Private Bathtub Video Of Wife Bianca Censori On Her Birthday, Netizens React “She’s Drugged Out FR”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News