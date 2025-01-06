Kanye West and Bianca Censori have been the it couple since they got together in late 2022. The Yeezy model recently turned thirty, and Kanye once again generated stark criticism with his birthday post dedicated to his wife. The netizens not only slammed him for the explicit post on social media but were also surprised by Bianca’s stark resemblance to Ye’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian. Scroll below for the deets.

Kanye was previously married to media personality Kim Kardashian, and they have four kids together. The couple parted ways in 2019, and their divorce was finalized in 2022. Ye is often accused of controlling Bianca, and the netizens feel he wants to turn her into Kim 2.0. Bianca’s outfits have always been in the news as they are not only revealing but highly inappropriate and sometimes leave others awkward.

Kanye West posted a black-and-white video of his wife, Bianca Censori, on his Instagram handle, wishing her a happy birthday. He captioned the video, “Happy birthday, baby.” Bianca is naked and sitting in a water-filled bathtub. She strategically folded her knees to cover her assets. The netizens saw a remarkable resemblance to Kim Kardashian.

The netizens slammed Kanye West once again for posting his wife Bianca Censori’s explicit video on social media as one user wrote, “She is drugged out fr.”

Another wrote, “You Kan’t tell me you didn’t think this wasn’t Kim— at first look.”

Followed by one user saying, “We don’t want to see your wife nak*d bro.”

One user exclaimed, “Please be AI.”

“Stop posting your wife naked on ig,” wrote one user.

One netizen said, “I wish you would stop s*xualizing your wife. Her body is for your eyes only. Don’t get me wrong, she’s beautiful but you don’t seem to respect her and protect her Iike a husband is supposed to!”

People noted her resemblance to Kim and said, “I really thought this was Kim for a sec.”

One said, “Nice to see that you and Kim Kardashian got back together.”

Followed by one saying, “Why does she look sooo much like Kim k??”

One asked, “Did you met her on Kim’s doppelgänger casting?”

And, “I really thought this was Kim for a sec.”

