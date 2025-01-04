Bianca Censori has been turning heads with a sultry new photoshoot that mirrors the iconic style of her husband Kanye West’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.

In a series of sizzling snaps, the Australian architect-turned-model showcased her figure in a sheer black top that left little to the imagination, paired with black fishnet leggings and towering heels.

Her hair was slicked off her face, and her makeup featured a smoky eye look that added to the sultriness of the photos.

The photos come as Bianca, who is set to celebrate her 30th birthday on January 5th, continues to attract attention for her bold fashion choices and public appearances alongside Kanye.

In one of the shots, the Australian turned her back to the camera, highlighting her pert posterior, a move strikingly reminiscent of Kim’s early career, when her curves became a defining part of her image.

The striking resemblance to Kim doesn’t end with Bianca’s looks; she hails from a wealthy family in Melbourne, with her sisters Alyssia and Angelina and her mother Alexandra living in an affluent area before moving to a $2.8 million home in Alphington.

The family’s glamorous Instagram presence, often showcasing their high-end lifestyle, also draws a parallel to the Kardashian-Jenner clan’s social media influence.

Kanye West Has a Heavy Influence on Bianca Censori’s Fashion and Outfit Choices

Much like Kim, Bianca appears to have been influenced by Kanye’s fashion sense, with her outfits often tight-fitting and high-fashion, similar to the SKIMS founder’s signature looks.

This shift in style isn’t just coincidental; Kanye’s influence on his wives has been a recurring theme in his relationships.

Bianca, who began working for Yeezy in 2020, often dresses in a way that aligns with Kanye’s avant-garde approach to fashion, further cementing her place in the public eye as his muse.

While Bianca continues to rise in prominence, Kanye has not been seen with his four children since September, and his ex-wife Kim has been sharing annual family photos without him.

Kim, who recently posted a festive family snap featuring their children, has also openly discussed being a “single parent” in a recent podcast appearance.

