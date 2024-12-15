Things are not looking so bright in Kanye West and Bianca Censori’s marriage, as rumors are now swirling that their relationship is facing new struggles.

An insider reveals that while the rapper is reportedly making efforts to salvage their relationship—even going so far as to purchase a lavish $35 million mansion in Beverly Hills—he’s falling short of one key area Bianca Censori desires most: stability.

This comes after rumors of a potential divorce began circulating around mid-September when the couple was notably absent from each other’s company during a few weeks in Japan, with Kanye spotted solo on outings.

However, the speculation seemed to fade when they were seen together on October 8, shopping in Tokyo.

Bianca Censori is Pushing for a Settled Life

The source told In Touch that Bianca had been urging for a more stable and settled life. The constant moving and frequent changes in plans were reportedly driving her crazy, and she eventually took a stand, insisting that they establish a permanent base home.

“L.A. is where she wants to be. She loves it there and has a huge network of friends there, being halfway around the world was very lonely for her,” the insider continued.

The source continued that the 29-year-old Australian architect had not been happy with the lack of stability in their lives as the couple continuously traveled around the world. They added that Kanye had finally realized he had pushed her too far and was now scrambling to make things right.

Kanye West Tried to Make Amends with Bianca Censori

The source also mentioned that the newly purchased $35 million home was the rapper’s attempt to make amends with Bianca.

They explained that spending such a large sum on a house had not been part of his original plan and that he was doing it entirely for her. However, they noted that it remained to be seen whether he found follow through on this gesture and if he didn’t, there was a strong likelihood she would walk away.

The source added that while Bianca had the patience of a saint, it wasn’t limitless.

The ‘Gold Digger’ rapper reportedly plans to have children with Bianca in the future. He already shares four kids with ex-wife Kim Kardashian: North, 11, Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 5.

Kanye and Bianca are also approaching their second wedding anniversary, having tied the knot in a private ceremony on December 20, 2022.

