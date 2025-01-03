Kanye West seemingly spent New Year’s away from his four children, choosing to enjoy the holiday season with his wife, Bianca Censori, instead. Bianca, known for her bold and revealing fashion choices, made waves again wearing a black thong bodysuit paired with sheer tights and heels.

She also posted a barely-there bikini look, posing alongside a fully clothed Kanye, 47. The sizzling photos were shared on the Yeezy Mafia Instagram page, showing Kanye smiling in a picture for the first time in a long while—an unusual sight given his recent public struggles.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by YEEZY MAFIA (@yeezymafia)

Bianca Censori’s Sultry Photo Drop With No Bottoms

The snaps come after Kanye West’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, posted holiday pictures with their four children, a stark contrast to Kanye’s absence from their lives for the past three months. In one shot, Bianca posed with her back turned to the camera, showing off her pert derriere in a simple black bodysuit with no bottoms.

Another photo captured her beaming alongside Kanye as he took a mirror selfie, the couple grinning ear to ear. Kanye kept his look casual in a graphic tee and coordinating bottoms. Bianca’s outfits grew even more daring, including a micro bikini so tiny it appeared painted on.

Bianca is set to celebrate her 30th birthday on January 5th, and Yeezy Mafia also shared a picture of Kanye West performing at a concert, playing Amy Winehouse’s Tears Dry On Their Own. The post concluded with a “Happy New Year fam” message, paired with stars and a black heart emoji.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VZN (@vznmag)

Kim Kardashian Also Shared Her Annual Family Photo

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian shared her annual family holiday photo, looking stunning in a fitted red satin dress while posing with their children: North, 11, Chicago, 6, Saint, 9, and Psalm, 5. Kim’s short hair and smoky eye makeup added a modern twist to her usual long locks.

This holiday post came six weeks after the Skims founder discussed feeling like a “single parent” during a podcast interview, opening up about the challenges of raising their children independently.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

Kim shared the emotional ups and downs of parenting solo, from sleepless nights with her kids to managing carpool with five children. She mentioned how people often judge her reliance on nannies despite feeling like she’s handling most of the work alone. This sentiment aligns with reports that Kanye West has not been very involved in their children’s lives since their split.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Did Tom Holland Set An Incredibly High Bar for Spider-Man 4?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News