Kim Kardashian has revealed that the Kardashian-Jenner family’s iconic, over-the-top Christmas celebration will be more of a modest affair this year. The reality queen is in the midst of transforming her $60 million Calabasas mansion, while sister Khloe is crafting her dream home right next door to momager Kris Jenner’s Hidden Hills estate. It seems the holiday magic is taking a detour into construction zones this season.

Kim Kardashian Will Celebrate A Low-Key Christmas This Year

According to Radar Online, Kim shared during her new SKIMS store opening in New York City that their Christmas Eve Party this year would be more low-key due to ongoing construction. “We’re doing a family intimate one that I’m really excited about – still dressing up to the nines because that’s what we do,” the 44-year-old said. “We’ve had some legendary Christmas Eve parties, and they’re just beginning. Our kids love them, and now all their friends want to come. It’s such a fun tradition.”

Kim Kardashian Also Recently Spoke Of Breaking Her Foot

The 44-year-old opened up during her Vogue interview last Thursday, December 12, about breaking her foot and adapting to the setback by using a scooter to get around. She also posted a playful image of her foot in a boot cast, set to the tune of Fergie’s song Clumsy with crutches visible in the background, adding a touch of humor to the situation.

Kim Kardashian expressed her frustration online, captioning a photo with a terse message and an emoji to convey her mood. In an episode of The Kardashians, she opened up about the challenges of navigating the holidays with a broken foot, referencing an incident involving the large sliding door in her bathroom. She said, “I was shutting it and there’s no latch. You have to pull the inside of the mechanics out.”

The mother-of-four explained that the incident occurred when her 9-year-old son, Saint, rushed into the bathroom with a bag of chips. As she instructed him to put them away, the door accidentally slammed on her fingers. “I literally looked at my hand and I fell to the ground. I just grabbed the table and got on my knees because I just saw all this blood,” Kim added. She termed the pain indescribable, noting that it sent her body into shock and was even more excruciating than childbirth.

