With Christmas just a week away and the festive season in full swing, parties and celebrations are the norm. The Kardashians host an annual bash during the holidays and it’s a sight to see. From getting dressed up and ensuring the best decorations, food, and fun: the reality family sure knows how to pull out all the stops. This year might be different though.

The Kar-Jenners are ditching their outlandish celebration ritual for a more intimate Christmas party this time around. Kim Kardashian has revealed what led to this decision and hinted at what the party might be like. Here’s what the American Horror Story: Delicate star divulged about the same.

Kim Kardashian Arrives To Skims Opening On A Knee Scooter

At the opening of her new Skims store in New York, Kardashian showed up in her usual glam getup, but one thing that grabbed eyeballs was how she arrived there. The 44-year-old had recently revealed that she had broken her foot, but that didn’t deter her from her commitment and she showed up to the opening on a knee scooter. This attracted a lot of conflicting opinions: some positive and appreciative of the effort, others negative and critical.

Kim On The Kardashians Hosting An ‘Intimate’ Christmas Party

At the event, she spoke about their plans for the annual Christmas party and how they differ this time around. The Kardashian told Vogue, “We’re doing a really low-key Christmas Eve party this year,” and explained that it was because they had a lot of construction going on which is an obstruction in making the big bash happen. She further revealed that this year’s party would be quite intimate and family-oriented instead of the razzmatazz.

Kim On Future Christmas Parties By The Kardashians

The socialite added that she was really excited about the upcoming party. “Still dressing up to the nines because that’s what we do,” she stated and mentioned that her family has thrown some legendary Christmas parties in the past. “They’re just beginning,” she assured and added how the kids love those parties and their friends also want to come attend and join in.

“It’s such a fun tradition,” Kardashian concluded. For the unversed, over the last couple of years, the family members have rotated the hosting duties and organized a bash to talk about. With star-studded attendees as well as photos that flood the Internet with envy, the Kardashians have done it all. Meanwhile, Kim said that despite her foot injury, “a girl’s gotta do, what a girl’s gotta do,” which is why attended the opening despite all the issues.

Netizens were divided over it with some calling it professional and showing commitment while others felt it was an attention seeking stunt. For more such updates, check out the Hollywood News section on Koimoi.

