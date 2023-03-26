Kim Kardashian is set to make her daughter North West a successful businesswoman like her even if she’s just 9. Wondering what we are talking about? Well, as per recent reports, the mother of four has recently trademarked four different businesses for her and Kanye West’s eldest daughter North West.

Just like momager Kris Jenner, Kim too is overseeing her daughter’s career and ensuring everything is set for her whenever she decides to become a businesswoman. As per the report, Kim has got her 9-year-old daughter trademarks in the cosmetic, toys and even advertisement industries. Read on for details.

As per a The US Sun report, Kim Kardashian has been prepping her 9-year-old daughter North West for her successful future and has recently filed four new trademarks in her name. Filed on March 10, 2023, these trademarks include skincare, toys and more.

The first trademark filed by Kim Kardashian for North West is for “non-medicated skin preparations, skin moisturizers, skin lotions, skin creams, skin cleansers.” As per the report, North’s beauty line also plans to expand into “Skin serums, facial oils, body oils, bath and shower gels, bubble bath, body powders, cosmetics, fragrances, hair care preparations”, and more.

Kim also plans for her and Kanye West’s eldest daughter to build her own toy business empire. The second trademark filed this month details “toy figures, doll accessories, dolls, drawing toys, infant toys, mechanical action toys, play sets for action figures, soft sculpture toys, bath toys,” and more. The report states that her toy company may also include “Children’s educational toys for developing fine motor and cognitive skills, musical toys, toy food, toy cookware, baby gyms, playground balls, and sport balls.”

North West’s third trademark promises advertising services. The fourth trademark filed by Kim Kardashian for her daughter includes “entertainment in the nature of providing information in means of a global computer network in the fields of entertainment and pop culture.” Interestingly, this isn’t the first time Kim filed similar trademarks for North. Back in 2019, she included an additional trademark for clothing.

While it’s unclear when these businesses might launch, it seems like a safe bet that the trademarks might be preemptive.

