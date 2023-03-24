The Kardashian sisters sure know how to have fun when they are all by themselves. Siblings Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian recently shared a few pics from their recent vacation and quickly broke the Internet like always. In the latest images, Kim and Khloe can be seen getting a bit cozy with each other while showing off their hot bods in bikinis.

Kim Kardashian, who enjoys more than 390 million followers on Instagram, got trolled for her latest pictures with Khloe as many felt disgusted by the way they were posing in their skimpy swimwear next to an infinity pool in Cabo. Read on to know more.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Taking to her Instagram, Kim Kardashian captioned the vacation pictures with Khloe Kardashian as, “Kiki and Koko Take Cabo.” The two social media personalities can be spotted enjoying the Mexican sun in a cheerful mood. Kim and Khloe in the pictures straddle one another while sharing a common deck chair. Both Kim and Khloe clamber over each other and wrap their arms and legs around each other. The two look absolutely comfortable in each other’s company as they happily pose for the camera. Kim opted for a tiny black string bikini whereas, Khloe went for a chocolate brown one-piece swimsuit.

Take a look at it below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

This however, did not go down well with social media users as they thronged to Kim Kardashian’s Instagram post to slam the Kardashian sisters. One of the users stated, “Why are u on top off each other” as another mentioned, “What in the incest is this?”

The next one stated, “Giving siblings or dating!!! One user posted, “I don’t agree with some of these poses”. Another individual added, “Imagine 2 guys in these same poses.”

One user commented, “Knew it was only a matter of time before the sisters started doing each other! Meanwhile, one person said, “40 year old women making duck faces and a*s pics every day. I don’t get it.”

Another asserted, “Horrible poses. This family has no class. Cringy!” One user questioned, “Why you need this?” while another concluded, “I couldn’t imagine rolling around with my sister half naked.. oh yea I forgot she’s working hard.”

Was it right for the Kardashian sisters to pose like this? Reach out to us and for more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: Selena Gomez Fans Say Hailey Bieber Could Be Cast For Mean Girl 3, Kim Kardashian & Khloe Kardashian Land Support Amid Brutal Trolls!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News