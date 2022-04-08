Today, Disney+ Hotstar unveiled the key art and trailer for the highly-anticipated, all-new series “The Kardashians”, coming to Disney+ Hotstar this April. Catch new episodes every week!

The family you know and love is here with a brand new series, giving an all access pass into their lives. Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie bring the cameras back to give truth to their stories.

From the intense pressures of running billion-dollar businesses to the hilarious joys of playtime and school drop-offs, The Kardashians brings viewers into the fold with a rivetingly honest story of love & life in the spotlight.

Fulwell 73 partner Ben Winston executive produces alongside Emma Conway and Elizabeth Jones with Danielle King serving as showrunner and executive producer for The Kardashians set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar.

WATCH THE TRAILER:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Disney+ Hotstar (@disneyplushotstar)

