It’s been five years that Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber are not together anymore and have moved on in their respective lives. While, there have been reports of Sel dating Drew Taggart, but got dismissed later. Justin is happily married to Hailey Baldwin Bieber. Ever since Justin and Hailey got married, every now and then, there have been some reports about them taking a dig at Sel or vice versa.

Since a few days back, netizens have been speculating that Hailey had tried to allegedly bully Selena along with the help of her BFF Kylie Jenner. But now it seems the singer took the supermodel’s side amidst the fiasco and followed her back on Instagram. Keep scrolling to read more about it.

Well, Selena Gomez fans take rivalry very seriously and when this happened, they started bombarding Hailey Bieber with hateful comments and negative remarks. Now amidst all of these, Selena Gomez took to her Instagram handle and shared a story stating this is what she stands for.

Penning down her thoughts, Selena lends her support towards Hailey, “Hailey Bieber reached out to me and let me know that she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negativity. This isn’t what I stand for. No one should have to experience hate or bullying. I’ve always advocated for kindness and really want this all to stop,” along with a heart emoticon.

Selena Gomez speaks out against the hate Hailey Bieber has been receiving: “Hailey Bieber reached out to me and let me know that she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negativity. (…) I’ve always advocated for kindness and really want this all to stop. ❤️” pic.twitter.com/nNWA2ivqE0 — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 24, 2023

As soon as this news broke out, netizens started to laud Selena Gomez for being the personality that she is and still continuing to slam Hailey Bieber. One wrote, “she should have thought about it before being a bully.”

Another one wrote, “Is sad how hailey had to reach out to her but Selena Gomez,a grown woman, couldn’t do the same jus goes to show what type of person she is.”

One of them commented, “and thats why shes mother.”

Selena Gomez has followed Hailey Bieber on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/1nvQvyIGyz — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 24, 2023

Selena Gomez has also started to follow Hailey Bieber once again after unfollowing each other on Instagram. So does this mean Sel forgave Hailey, and everything is good? What do you think let us know!

