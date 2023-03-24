Selena Gomez fans take rivalry to their heart and they pretty much won’t spare anyone standing against her. Hailey Bieber has been under scrutiny ever since she allegedly tried to bully the actress with the help of her BFFs Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner. Selenators have now created a bombastic edit of Justin Bieber’s wife copying their icon and it’s brutal. Scroll below for all the details.

It’s been over 5 years that Jelena split and moved their respective ways. Selena has been rumoured to be currently dating Drew Taggart although she has rubbished the claims. They were spotted holding hands during dinner around Valentine’s Day. On the other hand, Justin got married to model Hailey Baldwin and is living a happily married life.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Selenator has created a new edit that syncs clips of Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber to the tunes of Eva Grace’s ‘Always Be A Fan.’ One could see clips where the fans accuse JB’s wife of copying Sel with similar kind of clothes, tattoos and of course, the ‘boyfriend.’ Just not that, the lyrics take a sly dig at the model with the words that suggest “you can take his cash but you’ll always be the cheaper version.”

The video concludes with old clips of Hailey Bieber rooting for Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber via tweets and the famous picture where she’s holding a magazine cover that features Jelena. Take a look at the viral video below:

Selena Gomez fans have been actively re-sharing the video which currently has over 559K views.

On the professional front, Selena was recently seen turning a bride on Only Murders In The Building sets. Justin Bieber, on the other hand, shared a health update amid his cancelled tours owing to partial face paralysis.

Must Read: Deadpool 3 Storyline Revealed? Clash With Loki’s Mobius & Miss Minutes To Crossover TVA, All We Know About Ryan Reynolds Starrer!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News