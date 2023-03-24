Deadpool 3 has been one of the most anticipated projects of all time as it will bring back Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine, teaming up with Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool. Not to forget the hype that it has been maintaining for quite some time, and as they will be joining the MCU, the audiences are definitely going to have a blast! However, a new rumour claims that Mobius will also have a role in the movie, as time travelling will have a crucial role in the movie.

Marking the team up of merch with the mouth and Logan, the untitled Deadpool 3 movie is finally in production. While there has been no official information about the film’s plot or storyline, it is said that the threequel will be the first R-Rated movie in the MCU franchise. Read on to find out more about the rumour that claims Mobius from the Loki series will have a role in the upcoming movie.

According to a report by an insider Jeff Sneider, Deadpool will have a run-in with the Time Variance Authority (TVA), where Owen Wilson’s Agent Mobius and Tara Strong’s Miss Minutes will appear. It is also said the third movie will be based on Deadpool vs TVA. While it is unclear whether Mobius and Miss Minutes will have brief cameos or a more significant role, imagining Deadpool with both sounds interesting.

RUMOR: Owen Wilson's Agent Moebius and Tara Strong's Miss Minutes will appear in DEADPOOL 3, which will find the Merc With a Mouth crossing paths with the TVA. — Jeff Sneider (@TheInSneider) March 23, 2023

Additionally, the rumour does have a valid point, as months before the current news, an unverified Miss Minutes account on Twitter had a brief conversational exchange with Ryan Reynolds. The conversation leads fandom to speculate that she might appear in Deadpool 3.

Hello, Miss Minutes. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) November 29, 2022

The third Reynolds-led film will mark Deadpool’s first official appearance in the MCU and will also close out Phase 5 of the MCU. Meanwhile, Loki’s second season’s release date may have been pushed back to later than expected, as Disney+ changed its date from “Summer 2023” to “Coming Soon.”

