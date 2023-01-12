The fiery relationship between Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman always keeps the Internet excited. Both celebrities leave no chance to talk about each other on social media. Since their highly anticipated team-up in Deadpool 3 movie is officially in development, Hugh Jackman teased the title of the upcoming movie in a video posted a few days back.

As the video posted by Wolverine actor Hugh Jackman went all over the internet, few fans noticed that the actor has seemingly revealed the title of the movie as “Wolverine and Deadpool”. While responding to Hugh Jackman, the Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds disses the Wolverine actor. Read on ahead to check out what he has to say about the untitled Deadpool movie.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In recent stories, Ryan Reynolds posted a video responding to Hugh Jackman with the caption, “For Hugh-r consideration.” The video by Hugh prompted a response from Reynolds where he took a dig at his performance in “The Son”. He jokingly urged the Academy Awards to nominate Jackman for his performance. At the end of the video, as the camera drops the Deadpool actor mockingly says, “Wolverine and Deadpool, who is he kidding? Not in your life Chappie.”

With all the jokes and social media mockery to display the comradery, the title for the upcoming Deadpool movie is still under wraps and we wonder what the title could be. It can also be speculated that Ryan Reynolds does not want Deadpool 3 to be called Wolverine & Deadpool, likely because it gives Hugh Jackman major importance.

While both, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman continue their bromance ahead of the film’s release, let us know what do you think about the upcoming Deadpool movie. The movie is scheduled to release on 8 November 2024.

Must Read: Want To Live Life Like Hugh Jackman aka Wolverine? His East Hampton House Is On The Market For Rent At This Whopping Sum!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News