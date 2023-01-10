Wolverine actor Hugh Jackman’s house is on rent Hugh and his wife Deborra-Lee Furness bought it for $3.5 million in 2015. As the actor is in preparation to reprise his role as Wolverine in the upcoming Deadpool 3 movie, it seems like the couple is in the mood to do some serious business. The Hollywood couple has set their East Hampton summer getaway home up for rent during winter.

Following purchasing their property in 2015, Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness underwent a six-year transformation to build and renovate their dream house. The property is spread over 2.5 acres and consists of five bedrooms and 5½ bathrooms, and the modern waterfront compound is 5,000 square feet.

A report by NY Post states that the couple has rented the house in the market for $166,666 per month. The information comes from the rental listing from the couple’s property portfolio. Along with this East Hampton summer getaway, the couple has spent a whopping $22.1 million for a glam New York City penthouse in August 2022. The deal came after the couple listed a nearby triplex for $38.9 million, which is still up for sale.

Equipped with world-class amenities, Hugh Jackman’s East Hampton getaway home includes a gym, a theater, a pool, a Jacuzzi, and two separate structures. With a view overlooking the water, the house features a gourmet kitchen with Gaggenau appliances and an informal dining room with a hand-carved walnut dining table.

While we do not know who will take this house for rent, Hugh Jackman’s upcoming Deadpool movie with Ryan Reynolds is highly anticipated and fans are eagerly waiting for. Since the project is in the pre-production stage, the MCU will be getting a new deadly duo, “Wolverine and Deadpool.”

The untitled “Deadpool 3” movie is expected to have a theatrical release on 8 November 2024.

