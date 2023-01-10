Henry Cavill is one of the biggest names in Hollywood, The actor’s professional life is continuously making headlines. He was supposed to make his comeback as Superman but was asked to take a back seat when the new leadership canceled the plan. While his professional life is creating all the noise, we take you back to his ‘Mustache Controversy’.

Well, Henry claimed to have had Hollywood’s most controversial mustache, which he grew for Mission: Impossible for Mission: Impossible -Fallout in 2018. During the filming in 2017, he had to go back and do reshoots for the DC blockbuster Justice League, in which he played the clean–shaven superman. Unable to shave his mustache, the DC bosses had allegedly spent £20Million to remove it. Scroll down to read the entire mustache saga that went on to become one of the popular controversies of Superman star Cavill.

According to The Sun report, Henry Cavill was not able to shave off his tache while filming for Mission: Impossible, DC bosses had to spend a rumoured £20Million to remove it digitally. And the result was a disaster. During an interview, Henry admitted to receiving trolling for the same. The actor said, “You are peeking behind the curtain. You wonder, ‘What are people saying about me? Oh, that’s nice. Oh, how lovely.”

The actor further added that it brought back memories of his childhood, during which he has bullied for being chubby.

Once Henry Cavill also revealed that CGI shave didn’t add much to the already high-budget film, but it was a ton of extra work for the computer artists. The actor revealed that it took about six weeks to complete – a minute clip and 25 weeks to complete a 5-minute clip. It was easy for Cavill and his co-stars to laugh at the controversy, but it was a major headache for the VFX team. However, the look caused a lot of chaos.

