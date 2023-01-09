Henry Cavill is one of the most celebrated Hollywood stars. The beloved Superman star keeps making headlines. A lot of times, he has been in the news for all the wrong reasons. As much as he is loved by his fans, the actor has also faced a lot of flak in the past for his controversial statements.

The 39- year -old Superman actor Cavill who enjoys a huge fanbase all across the globe has several times made headlines for not-so-right reasons. From his alleged toxic behaviour against women to making controversial statements during the #Metoo movement, he has often got himself embroiled in a controversy.

According to The Sun report, the Superman actor in 2018 claimed #themetoomovement had left him scared to date women for being called “a r*pist”. During an interview, he said, “ I think a woman should be chased and wooed but maybe I’m old-fashioned.” The actor further added, “It’s very difficult to do that if there are certain rules in place. Because then it’s like, Well, I don’t want to go up and talk to her, because I am going to be called a rapist or something.”

Henry Cavill had a lot to say about #Metoo movement and he further added, “So you are like, Forget it. I am going to call my ex-girlfriend, and just go back to the relationship, which never really worked. But it’s way safer than casting myself into the fires of hell, because I am someone in the public’s eye, and if I go and flirt with someone, then who knows what’s going to happen?”

Notably, back in 2018, his comments received a lot of backlash and many called his views absurd. His views sparked both empathy and anger online. Later, the actor in one of his interviews with GQ had addressed the confusion and apologised for his comments, and said he holds women in the highest regards.

