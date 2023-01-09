Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt share six kids together and they’re all grown up now. While the mommy and daddy are making headlines for their divorce, the kids are busy with their college lives, and Angelina is often seen supporting her kids with academics and also taking them with her to movie premieres. Now, Shiloh and Zahara’s pictures are going viral on social media from their latest strolling in the city and it is Shi’s buzz-cut that has got our attention as she flaunted her toned legs in shorts. Oh well, she’s definitely gotten this from her mama Jolie. Scroll below to take a look at their pictures.

At one point in time, Pitt and Jolie were the IT couple in Hollywood and their wedding was quite a posh affair. The two called it quits in September 2016 and ever since then, there have been rumours going on social media but they haven’t officially revealed the reason behind their separation.

Now, Angelina Jolie’s fan page on Instagram shared Shiloh and Zahara’s picture on the photo-sharing site where the two look all grown-up. While Zahara can be seen wearing a black t-shirt that she paired with denim jeans, Shiloh opted for a comfy chic look.

Shiloh opted for a pair of shorts that she styled with a hoodie and sneakers. What got our attention is her buzz-cut which makes her look unrecognisable.

Take a look at her pictures below:

Those legs, she definitely got it from her momma, Angelina Jolie.

What are your thoughts on Angelina and Brad Pitt’s all-grown-up daughters – Shiloh and Zahara? Tell us in the space below.

