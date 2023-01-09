If there is one thing that we all know about Miley Cyrus, it’s that she real, raw, and unapologetic. Her fans love her being the way she is but she wasn’t as unapologetic as she is now.

Miley, who enjoys a huge fanbase shot to fame in 2008 with the massive success of the show Hannah Montana. The star went on to inspire many teenagers back then. Her huge stardom brought her an offer of being on the cover of Vanity Fair. Back then, the 15 -year -old, Cyrus was photographed by Annie Leibovitz in nothing but a sheet and it sparked a major controversy. Scroll down to read.

Back in 2008, Hannah Montana star, Miley Cyrus went almost n*de for Vanity Fair’s magazine cover. The actress was photographed by Annie Leibovitz in nothing but a sheet and it turned out to be a major controversy for her. Back then, Cyrus faced a lot of backlash for posing semi n*de and later, she had to issue an apology. According to a Page Six report, the songwriter wrote, “I appreciate all the support my fans and hope they understand that along the way I am going to make mistakes, I am not perfect. I never intended for any of this to happen, I am truly sorry if I have disappointed anyone.” Her apology left many assuming it was due to the pressure of living up to the wholesome image of Hannah Montana.

However, ten years later, Miley Cyrus rescinded her apology. She took to Twitter and reshared the New York post and wrote, “I Am Not Sorry.” And she added F*ck you! This time she didn’t even need 280 characters to keep her message across.

Miley Cyrus’s fans loved the change in the actor and lauded her for taking back her apology. However, back in 2008, it was a big deal and her almost n*de pictures had left her fans upset. Over the years, she has evolved as a person and she is loved for her new version.

