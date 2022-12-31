Singer Miley Cyrus has revealed her New Year’s resolution for 2023.

Promising to listen more, both to herself and others next year, the 30-year-old pop star explained the vow was inspired by a conversation with her Godmother Dolly Parton who admitted that she got a telling off from her husband Carl Thomas Dean.

“I guess my resolution would really be – my instinct is very loud, but I’m not a great listener sometimes. Dolly was telling me, her husband says, ‘You’re not hard of hearing. You’re hard of listening.’ And I guess that would kind of be my resolution, to not just listen to myself, but listen to others,” Miley explained to Hoda Kotb in NBC’s upcoming special “A Toast to 2022!”

Cyrus turned 30 in November and the TV host asked if she’s feeling any different since marking the milestone.

The ‘Wrecking Ball‘ singer replied: “I always say that my truth, and the opposite of what that is is also true. Somehow I’m completely different, and then somehow I’m exactly the same. Now, in my 30s – I mean, my 20s were so much fun. If you don’t believe me, I think you can google it … “

Miley Cyrus is hosting a New Year’s Eve special on NBC this year titled “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party”, and she will be co-presenting with Dolly.

It will also feature ‘Saturday Night Live’ stars Chloe Fineman and Sarah Sherman as well as performances from the band Liily, singer Fletcher, and ‘Please Don’t Destroy’ comedy trio Ben Marshall, John Higgins, and Martin Herlihy. Other performers will include Sia, Latto, and Rae Sremmurd.

Dolly previously revealed that she only agreed to appear with Miley in the show because it’s being filmed in Miami, Florida.

She said: “We’re going to be doing some skits. I know that anything can happen live with the two of us.”

“I’m sure we’ll be wearing some bizarre costumes and we’ll be singing some serious songs, some fun songs [and] we’ll be bringing in the new year in fun fashion, I’m sure. I’m looking forward to that and being in Miami at that time of year.”

“When she first asked me, when she talked about doing the New Year’s show I thought it might be from New York and I wasn’t gonna do it ’cause I didn’t want to get that cold, you know. She said, ‘No, that’s why I don’t do it in New York. That’s why I’m going to Miami.’ So, we’re gonna do it there, so that should be a lot of fun. I’ve never spent much time in Miami.”

