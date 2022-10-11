Miley Cyrus is one artist who (in my opinion) has had way too many wardrobe malfunctions – welcoming 2022 with her top falling off and nearly flashing all at the ‘Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party’ being one of the latest. While this incident made the headlines at the start of the year, it’s nothing compared to the singer-actress showing off a lot more at the VMAs in 2015.

Too long ago to remember what happened? Well, let us tell you what happened nearly a decade ago and why the New Year slip seems like a PG-13 incident. Note: I hope you are over 18 to continue scrolling below (wink!).

Miley Cyrus served as the host of the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards and kept rocking one outrageously risqué outfit after another for nearly two hours. However, towards the end of the evening, the then-22-year-old singer exposed her entire left b**b and n*pple live on camera for the entire world to see.

The incident took place moments after Taylor Swift won the award for Best Music Video – for the star-studded hit ‘Bad Blood’ collaboration. While TS and her gang were celebrating the win in the auditorium, the camera then switched backstage and showed Miley Cyrus covering herself with a black curtain from her dressing room while in the middle of a wardrobe change.

A member of the MTV crew can be seen handling the ‘Wrecking Ball’ singer a microphone to congratulate Taylor on her win. However as she turned around and then back to the cameras, the former-Disney star flashed the world and showed her b**b and n*pple. While the camera quickly cut away from what was happening in the dressing room, Miley was heard saying into to mic, “Oh what’s happening? Oh sorry, my t*t’s out?”

Check out the video here:

Given that the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards saw Miley Cyrus wearing a pretty revealing ensemble that showed off her side b**b, underb**b and lots more, do you think this t*t showing moment was a mess up or just something that went in sync with everything else? Let us know in the comments.

