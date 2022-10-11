Johnny Depp is currently enjoying the best time of his life. While he’s returning to movies with the role of King Louis XV in Jeanne du Barry, he’s also reportedly found love in his former lawyer Joelle Rich. It looks like his stars are shining brighter than ever as the actor has sold one of his properties with a humungous profit. All thanks to his infamous incident with Amber Heard. Scroll below for all the details.

As most know, Johnny and Amber were quite aggressive in their relationship. During the Virginia and UK trial, many incidents have been revealed where the actors were physically abusive towards each other. One such incident was when the Aquaman 2 star threw a liquor bottle at him, leaving him with a severed finger.

It looks like the infamous incident has turned out to be a massive game-changer for Johnny Depp. According to Radar Online, the actor had bought his mansion in Queensland for $1.5 million (Rs 12.36 crores) back in the day. The property was listed in the market last month and has been sold out for a massive sum of $40 million (INR 329.60 crores).

With that, Johnny Depp has also marked history in Australia, as his mansion has been sold for the highest price ever in Queensland. The 10 bedroom, 10 bath home with a wine cellar has made almost 26.66X profit to the Pirates Of The Caribbean actor. Well, it surely is known to one and all that it was the place where he and Amber Heard got involved in a massive altercation back in 2015, and that surely helped grab attention.

Meanwhile, Johnny Depp has been doing a lot of concerts with his close friend Jeff Beck. He also recently performed for his lawyers from the Virginia trial including Camille Vasquez and others.

Amber Heard, on the other hand, is peacefully living her life in Spain. She will be next seen in Aquaman 2.

