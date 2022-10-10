Amber Heard is currently living a low-key life somewhere in Spain amid the defamation trial drama. As most know, she’s been ordered to pay a sum of $10.35 million but doesn’t have that kind of money. There have been reports that Elon Musk has helped her financially pay lawyers during the trial but their past seems to be more than just a casual relationship. Scroll below for all the details.

As most know, there have been allegations of infidelity on Amber. While Elon claims that he started dating the Aquaman star shortly after split from Johnny, the pictures from the penthouse suggest a whole different tale. There also remain reports that the actress holds some incriminating piece of information on the Tesla creator and blackmails him over the same.

According to a report by Geo News, Amber Heard wanted to settle down with Elon Musk while they were dating in 2017 and that became the reason behind their alleged split. A source close to the development revealed, “Amber was desperately trying to marry Elon and she wanted to use the same strategy on him like she used on Johnny. But Amber’s plan did not work out because Elon refused to marry her.”

Amber Heard and Elon Musk started dating in May 2016 and were together for almost a year. A report by People Magazine had even detailed, “Elon is working day and night. This is his life and he loves it. He is in no position to be in a relationship right now and ended it.”

Meanwhile, it is Johnny Depp who is currently making noise over his love life. The actor is reportedly dating his former lawyer Joelle Rich.

