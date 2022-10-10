Amongst many rumours that exist about celebrities, one that caught our attention was Jennifer Aniston and Lady Gaga fighting over Bradley Cooper. For the unversed, it was said that the Friends actress and The Hangover actor dated each other briefly back in 2009. Though their relationship didn’t last long, they always remained friendly.

Reports around them rekindling their romance also came in, but Cooper himself denied all the claims. Another rumour that spread around the actor was that he and his A Star is Born co-star were more than just friends.

So when Bradley Cooper broke up with Irina Shayk three years ago, reports suggested that Lady Gaga was confident that she and Cooper would get together after his split with Shayk. However, back in 2020, Entertainment Times said that an unnamed source revealed Gaga and Jennifer Aniston conflicted with each other to get Bradley’s attention.

It was said that Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper had a “real spark” while they were working on A Star is Born. But, the pop singer lost her cool when she found out that Jennifer Aniston is also trying to pursue the American Sniper actor. The source also revealed that the Poker Face singer was ready to fight the Friends alum over Bradley and that things could get ugly between the two women.

However, just like the Burnt actor denied claims of dating Aniston, he also said that nothing happened with Gaga. No confirmation of the love triangle was ever made. It seems like this was just a rumour.

Meanwhile, currently, Jennifer Aniston is busy with The Morning Show and Murder Mystery 2. Bradley Cooper is being linked with Huma Abedin, the longtime aide to Hillary Clinton, and Lady Gaga is focusing on her music and acting career.

