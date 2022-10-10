While Dwayne Johnson keeps teasing Henry Cavill’s Superman return in Black Adam, it is now being said that the actor will also reprise his iconic role for Man of Steel 2. DC fans have been wanting their favourite superhero to make a comeback. However, Henry has said that he is done with the role previously.

Despite that, rumours are rife that he will make his return through The Rock‘s upcoming film Black Adam. It will make Johnson’s debut in the DCEU. Not only fans but even Dwayne himself has said he’d want Cavill to return and has teased that on several occasions.

As we reach closer to the release date of Black Adam, a new report has come in stating that Henry Cavill is back as Superman, and even a Man of Steel sequel is in the talks. While talking on his podcast, Marvelvision, industry insider David Faraci revealed that Warner Bros is going ahead with the sequel.

The insider said that this has been possible because of Dwayne Johnson and his continuous demand to bring back Henry Cavill as Superman. The source also reveals that Man of Steel 2 is allegedly titled Man of Tomorrow. The Rock “went hard, full-court press on Warner Bros. and made them go to Henry Cavill, and they had to sign a new deal with Henry, including saying they were gonna develop a new Superman movie. And it was all because The Rock insisted,” the insider said.

However, he noted that the Enola Holmes star isn’t in Black Adam. But many other leaks have come to mention the opposite. In fact, a few fans even spotted hints in the trailer of the movie, which will be out on the 21st of October.

Now, only time will tell if Henry Cavill is in Black Adam. Hopefully, the claims around Superman’s return in Man of Steel 2 are true, as it is high time now that the movie gets a sequel.

