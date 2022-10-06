Henry Cavill's Superman Fans Now Truly Believe His Return In Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam After Another Leak Confirms It
Rumours Around Henry Cavill’s Superman Cameo In Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam Get Are Rife ( Photo Credit – A Still From Superman/Black Adam )

As Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam reaches closer to its release date, speculations around Henry Cavill’s Superman cameo arise more each day. Rumours are already rife that the DC superhero will return even though the Man of Steel actor has said he is done with it.

Previously, claims came from a Hollywood insider who said that the actor is indeed back, though no names of any films were mentioned. When The Rock referred to Cavill as the “Superman of our generation” and teased several times that he is making a comeback.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, no confirmation has ever been made on it. Some people have even pointed out that bringing Superman back could be a mistake, and a few reports suggested that Warner Bros wouldn’t go that way either. But, it seems like the number of DC fans wanting Henry Cavill to return and believing he will be in Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam outweighs them.

Henry Cavill is currently trending on Twitter after another insider, who has previously leaked information about Marvel films, confirmed that Superman is back. The insider has even claimed that Cacill has said, “We need to talk Black Adam.” While fans are rejoicing, many have pointed out how they would like the character to be in a black suit and his original score in Dwayne Johnson’s film.

A few have even pointed out how the Enola Holmes actor’s name has been a part of the film’s cast list. Meanwhile, just recently the box office predictions of the DC flick came in. According to that, the movie may become The Rock’s biggest opener domestically (North America).

Whether or not Henry Cavill’s Superman is in Black Adam will only be answered when the film is released. The Dwayne Johnson starrer will be hitting the theatres on 21st October.

Must Read: Johnny Depp’s Lawyer Camille Vasquez Declares She Doesn’t Believe Amber Heard’s Case Was A Part Of #MeToo!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram

Advertisement.

Advertisement

RELATED ARTICLES

Check This Out