As Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam reaches closer to its release date, speculations around Henry Cavill’s Superman cameo arise more each day. Rumours are already rife that the DC superhero will return even though the Man of Steel actor has said he is done with it.

Previously, claims came from a Hollywood insider who said that the actor is indeed back, though no names of any films were mentioned. When The Rock referred to Cavill as the “Superman of our generation” and teased several times that he is making a comeback.

However, no confirmation has ever been made on it. Some people have even pointed out that bringing Superman back could be a mistake, and a few reports suggested that Warner Bros wouldn’t go that way either. But, it seems like the number of DC fans wanting Henry Cavill to return and believing he will be in Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam outweighs them.

Henry Cavill is currently trending on Twitter after another insider, who has previously leaked information about Marvel films, confirmed that Superman is back. The insider has even claimed that Cacill has said, “We need to talk Black Adam.” While fans are rejoicing, many have pointed out how they would like the character to be in a black suit and his original score in Dwayne Johnson’s film.

Yes Henry Cavill is back he has the classic suit with the Willams score and he says "We need to talk Black Adam" — MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) October 6, 2022

My body legitimately won’t be ready if Henry Cavill is *finally* coming back. #BlackAdam #Superman pic.twitter.com/agEkpsSorY — Connor Behrens (@ConnorBehrens) October 6, 2022

When you hear a rumour Henry Cavill is in #BlackAdam in a proper bright blue Superman suit with the John Williams score. pic.twitter.com/3LAj3AahBT — Spooky Super James (@JamesPrescott77) October 6, 2022

Henry Cavill is back as Superman But with the Williams score #BlackAdam pic.twitter.com/THcLbrcwhR — scar (@cityofbatss) October 6, 2022

If it's true that Henry Cavill is appearing in Black Adam, y'all should make a tweet mentioning @TheRock requesting him to make use the black suit and zimmer's theme. — ZAYMES (@itsZaymesBorh) October 6, 2022

Superman in his traditional colors or the Black Solar Suit? Don’t care! As long as Henry Cavill’s back baby! #BlackAdam #OctSber pic.twitter.com/6dHv9bCyog — The Nu Geekz (@TheNuGeekz) October 5, 2022

A few have even pointed out how the Enola Holmes actor’s name has been a part of the film’s cast list. Meanwhile, just recently the box office predictions of the DC flick came in. According to that, the movie may become The Rock’s biggest opener domestically (North America).

Whether or not Henry Cavill’s Superman is in Black Adam will only be answered when the film is released. The Dwayne Johnson starrer will be hitting the theatres on 21st October.

