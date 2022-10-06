Did Brad Pitt ever think it was a mistake to leave Jennifer Aniston for Angelina Jolie? Those who live under a rock, before the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star got into a relationship and married Jolie, he had tied the knot with the Friends star. However, their marriage fell apart after he cheated on Jen.

Brangelina met on the sets of Mr and Mrs Smith in 2004. Rumours began to spread that there is something brewing between the two. A year later, Aniston and Pitt filed for divorce, and the latter started dating the Eternals actress.

Brad Pitt and Jolie were together for 12 years and share six kids. Though now, even Brangelina separated, and Angelina Jolie has accused Brad Pitt of domestic violence as well. Amidst that, let’s take a look back at a time when it was said that the Babylon actor thought it was a mistake to leave Jennifer Aniston.

A report from InTouchWeekly came in 2017 that stated Brad Pitt thought that leaving Jennifer Aniston for Angelina Jolie was “the biggest mistake of his life.” A source revealed that Pitt got “in touch with his emotions and his true self like never before.” “He came to realise that leaving Jen for Angelina was one of the biggest mistakes of his life,” the source added.

“And while he’s not in love with Jen, he realises how much he does love her. Brad keeps telling friends that he’s seeing everything more clearly,” they continued. Despite the fallout, Brad and Jennifer have remained friends over the years.

It is also said that Jennifer Aniston is okay with Brad Pitt coming to her with problems, and both maintain a cordial relationship. When it comes to Angelina Jolie, the actress has accused the Fight Club star of physically abusing her and their kids.

