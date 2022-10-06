Christian Bale says that most of the roles that he gets are after they’re already offered to Leonardo DiCaprio. For the unversed, there has always been an unspoken rivalry between the two Hollywood heartthrobs. Once, The Dark Knight actor’s publicist revealed that Bale often lost roles to DiCaprio.

The biggest film was Titanic, which boosted Leonardo’s fame and became one of the highest-grossing movies of all time. Other roles that he missed out on were in What’s Eating Gilbert Grape, This Boy’s Life, and more. Now, the Thor: Love and Thunder actor has something to say about the parts that he plays.

While speaking with GQ, Christian Bale revealed that several of his most notable performances were roles that were rejected by Leonardo DiCaprio. “Oh, dude. It’s not just me. Look, to this day, any role that anybody gets, it’s only because he’s [DiCaprio] passed on it beforehand,” Bale said. “It doesn’t matter what anyone tells you. It doesn’t matter how friendly you are with the directors,” the actor continued.

“All those people that I’ve worked with multiple times, they all offered every one of those roles to him first. Right?” Christian Bale added. “I had one of those people actually tell me that. So, thank you, Leo, because literally, he gets to choose everything he does. And good for him, he’s phenomenal,” the American Psycho actor added.

Even if the roles that Christian played were offered to Leonardo DiCaprio first, the actor has played them with such a nuance that cannot go unappreciated. Bale has become one of the top actors in Hollywood. His roles as Batman, Trevor Reznik in The Machinist, and more are truly phenomenal.

While talking about Christian Bale, after appearing in Thor: Love and Thunder, the actor is all set to appear in Amsterdam. As for Leonardo DiCaprio, he will be next seen in Killers of the Flower Moon.

