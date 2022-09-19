James Cameron had to namedrop, not a celebrity but his film Titanic to get the final word on Avatar. The director has two of the biggest movies of all time credited under his name. Released in 1997, the Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet starrer set new heights at the box office after crossing the $2 billion mark worldwide.

The only two movies that have been able to break the record are MCU’s Avengers: Endgame and Cameron’s 2009 sci-fi film. The latter remains the highest-grossing movie of all time, and now that is being re-released before the premiere of its sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water, hopes are high that it surpasses the $3 billion mark.

Coming back to the point, recently, James Cameron spoke with The New York Times about how Titanic was involved in making a final decision for Avatar. “The studio felt that the film should be shorter and that there was too much flying around on the ikran — what the humans call the banshees,” James said. But the ikran became an iconic element amongst the fans.

“Well, it turns out that’s what the audience loved the most, in terms of our exit polling and data gathering,” James Cameron said. The Avatar director revealed that pushed back hard against the studio over their decision on the ikran and said, “That’s a place where I just drew a line in the sand and said, ‘You know what? I made Titanic. This building that we’re meeting in right now, this new half-billion dollar complex on your lot? Titanic paid for that, so I get to do this.'”

Well, that’s one use of a superhit film that has become a classic and is loved by fans all over the world. Meanwhile, recently Cameron spoke about the release of the Zoe Saldana starrer and said that it “was a real pleasure to watch it, in its fully remastered state.”

The Titanic director watched the movie with his kids as well. James Cameron hopes that the younger generation that missed out on watching Avatar in theatres get a chance to watch it on the big screen.

