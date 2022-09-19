The drama around Ezra Miller is once again catching attention, and as per the newest reports, The Flash actor believes that they are a messiah amidst more. For a few years, Miller has been hitting the headlines over their behaviour. They have been accused of grooming young girls, stealing, choking a woman, having disorderly conduct, and more.

Advertisement

As the news kept coming in on Ezra’s behaviour, DC fans wondered what it meant for the upcoming movie on Barry Allen. When Warner Bros decided to axe a few projects like Batgirl, netizens questioned if Miller’s movie will meet the same fate. Some were disappointed that it didn’t despite all the accusations against the actor.

Advertisement

Now, more allegations have come Ezra Miller’s way. As per Vanity Fair, the Fantastic Beasts actor went into a spiral after his parents divorced in 2019. It is said that after being counselled by a spiritual adviser named Jasper Young Bear, The Flash actor was believed to be the “next Messiah and that the Freemasons were sending demons” to kill them.

Not just that, but the source also revealed that Ezra Miller had the habit of referring to themselves “alternately as Jesus and the devil.” The report also states that the actor believes The Flash is “the one who brings the multiverses together just like Jesus.” This bombshell exposé also includes Miller’s alleged “patriarchal dictatorship.”

The actor has been accused of controlling a “court harem” of mostly young women, where the star allegedly “plays them against each other, screams at them, belittles them in front of the others.” Meanwhile, previously, it was said that Miller is seeking treatment for their mental health issues.

Ezra Miller reached out to the public in a statement where The Flash actor said, “recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment.” They also expressed remorse for their actions.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: When Scarlett Johansson Left Little To Imagination In Her Pink See-Through Underwear Posing Like A Seductress On Bed – Watch

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram