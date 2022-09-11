This year has been full of controversies, and many celebrities have been dragged by netizens over something or other. Amber Heard is one such person who has been on the receiving end of the backlash, especially after the Johnny Depp case. Not only that, but there have been a few petitions going around demanding the removal of Heard from Aquaman 2.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Amber plays the role of Mera in the Jason Momoa starrer. The sequel, titled the Lost Kingdom, is set to release next year. The reason why fans want her to be replaced is that many believe that the Pirates of the Caribbean star is the victim of abuse from Amber and not vice versa.

Advertisement

One of such many petitions on Change.org has set a goal of 6 million signatures. Titled, Remove Amber Heard from Aquaman 2, it has gained around 4.6 million signs from Johnny Depp supporters. It has been in the running ever since Depp’s libel case after he was called a “wife-beater” by The Sun.

However, despite the growing hatred towards Amber Heard, there are still a few people who have supported the actress and believe that her claims were true. After the petition to remove her from Aquaman 2 gained 4.6 million signatures, a few of her fans took to Twitter to criticise it. “This is so f*cking rooted in misogyny and absolutely nothing else,” a tweet read.

“Not one petition for Armie Hammer, Shia Labeouf, or Ezra Miller. F*ck…Harvey Weinstein being granted an appeal didn’t even make much noise. I used to think we were making progress, but society has not changed,” it continued. For the unversed, all the aforementioned actors have been accused of several crimes, including sexual assault, grooming, and more.

Check out more reactions here:

What about Shia LaBeouf or Ezra Miller? — gettingcrazy (@gettiingcrazy) September 2, 2022

I am glad Amber Heard is still in Aquaman, she is great as Mera & I will not watch it if they remove a domestic violence survivor for speaking & for fighting against litigation abuse. pic.twitter.com/eFpGEaNS3n — 💋✨💟 (@glitter81274006) September 2, 2022

Have y’all ever considered leaving Amber Heard alone and investing your time in something that actually matters, like a job, maybe? Genuinely curious. https://t.co/3avAlKTCVk — Kylie 🕰 (@purpleforamber) September 1, 2022

Imagine believing everything on the Internet. Amber Heard is still in Aquaman 2, if she was already removed Deppstans wouldn’t be still be advocating for petition signs to get her removed. Depp is the one who hit & raped Amber, even texts of JD wanting to commit necrophilia. pic.twitter.com/yt9ZBxG0r6 — 💋✨💟 (@glitter81274006) September 2, 2022

Meanwhile, recently Aquaman 2’s release date was pushed even further to December 2023. Reports came in that the reason behind this was that all the scenes of Amber Heard are being scrapped and have been reshot with Emilia Clarke.

Read more about that on Koimoi!

Must Read: Amber Heard & Meghan Markle Compared Over Similar Body Language While Crying, Netizens Say “They Both Must’ve The Same Acting Teacher”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram